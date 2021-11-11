Katy Perry Goes Back To Her 'Roots'

Katy Perry has said bye-bye to her blonde and went back to black in her new hairdo. The pop singer debuted her new look on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday night (November 10).

Perry attended the CMA Awards last night alongside Lionel Richie to present the first award. Their fellow American Idol judge, Luke Bryan, served as the awards show's host for the evening. Perry has frequently bounced between blonde and black, but she posted to Instagram that she's fully taken the plunge to return her to her natural colors she snapped pics at the hair salon.

"I just think it's time to give them everything they want," she captioned her post. The hair certainly suits Perry, and while she can pull just about anything off, her black hair truly makes her eyes pop.