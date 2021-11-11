Katy Perry Goes Back To Her 'Roots'
By Megan Stinson
November 11, 2021
Katy Perry has said bye-bye to her blonde and went back to black in her new hairdo. The pop singer debuted her new look on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday night (November 10).
Perry attended the CMA Awards last night alongside Lionel Richie to present the first award. Their fellow American Idol judge, Luke Bryan, served as the awards show's host for the evening. Perry has frequently bounced between blonde and black, but she posted to Instagram that she's fully taken the plunge to return her to her natural colors she snapped pics at the hair salon.
"I just think it's time to give them everything they want," she captioned her post. The hair certainly suits Perry, and while she can pull just about anything off, her black hair truly makes her eyes pop.
Perry gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Daisy, last year. Perry shares Daisy with Orlando Bloom, and the couple teamed up with Unicef for her birth announcement.
Toward the end of October, Perry took over hosting duties for The Ellen Show, and the pop singer compared the similarities between being a pop star and being a new mom. "You're up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind. There's vomit on the floor. And your boobs are always out," the singer shared.
With all the recent changes in her life over the past year, Perry joined Variety for their "Power of Women" issue, and the pop singer opened up to share how she really felt about having never won a Grammy. "To be honest, I always go by numbers, and they don't like," Perry said to Variety. "And I'm good with that. Everyone has an opinion and that's wonderful, but numbers are numbers. Math is sacred."