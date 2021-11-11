Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Emo Side With Perfect 'Black Parade' Cover

Kelly Clarkson has been releasing a string of alternative covers in recent weeks. After first stunning fans with a cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police," the singer and Voice coach has returned with a new version of My Chemical Romance's "Welcome To The Black Parade."

Clarkson took to the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show, her lone vocals kicking off the cover. She kept true to MCR's original, fit with the iconic piano and continuous drumroll. While she cut down the length of the track, she sang the track with apparent enthusiasm, belting up the chorus, "We'll carry on, we'll carry on."

As she's been busy exploring different sounds in her covers, Clarkson recently released a new Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around.... The record saw collaborations with her costar on The Voice, Ariana Grande, and Chris Stapleton. Grande appeared on the the track "Santa Can't You Hear Me," and Clarkson shared her first interaction with the pop megastar on Twitter ahead of the song's release.

Clarkson explained that her album had been written for those who live in different headspaces around the holidays. "Some of us consumed with new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can bring us," Clarkson described of the record.

As the holiday season grows nearer, Clarkson will also be joining iHeartRadio for our second annual Holiday Special. Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Holiday Special live on November 24th at 7pm ET via iHeartRadio'sYouTubeandFacebookpages, as well as the exclusive VR performance in the Horizon Venues app on Meta Quest. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartMedia's AC, Hot AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.