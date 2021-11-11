Murfreesboro Restaurant Fights Back After City Says Mural Is Too Colorful

A restaurant in Middle Tennessee was told to paint over a wall mural because it was too colorful.

FatGuy Barbecue, located inside the Kwik Sak convenience store at 904 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro, has displayed a colorful mural on the side of the building for the past few months, FOX 17 reports. Earlier this month, however, owner Ray Clark said he got a call from an "apologetic" employee for the City of Murfreesboro telling him he needed to paint over the mural because it didn't adhere to city regulations.

"According to her I'm considered part of the gateway to Murfreesboro and my mural doesn't fall under the color code," he wrote in a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. He added, "I'm truly proud of the work that Vincent did he painted it from just a short conversation he took the ball and ran with it."