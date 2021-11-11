Nick Cannon Admits To Having A Favorite Baby Mama, His Answer May Shock You

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cannon often makes headlines due to his personal life and the seven children he's had in a short span of time. But the media mogul has found a way to get in on the running joke about his baby boom, and tends to never take himself too seriously. That was the case on Wednesday's episode of his day time talk show when Bravo producer Andy Cohen stopped by and grilled the star about his "baby mamas".

During a game of Plead The Fifth, Cohen asked the daytime host, "Who is your favorite baby mama?" As the audience begin to chant "Plead The Fifth", Nick boldly responded:

"I got this. I ain't scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one. My past baby mamas could still be my next one. That’s all I’m saying!’

Back in June, Nick welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa and welcomed son Zen with with model Alyssa Scott just nine days later. Last December, he welcomed a baby girl, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell, whom he also shares a 4-year-old son with. He is also father to 10-year old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

But Nick doesn't seem to be slowing down on baby making any time soon. Earlier this week, rapper Saweetie tweeted "I want some babies'. The Masked Singer host wasted no time replying to the plea, responding with emojis, including a laughing emoji, ninja, thinking face and the man raising one hand.

Check out the full clip above.

