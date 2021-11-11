Nick Cannon Admits To Having A Favorite Baby Mama, His Answer May Shock You

Nick Cannon often makes headlines due to his personal life and the seven children he's had in a short span of time. But the media mogul has found a way to get in on the running joke about his baby boom, and tends to never take himself too seriously. That was the case on Wednesday's episode of his day time talk show when Bravo producer Andy Cohen stopped by and grilled the star about his "baby mamas".

During a game of Plead The Fifth, Cohen asked the daytime host, "Who is your favorite baby mama?" As the audience begin to chant "Plead The Fifth", Nick boldly responded:

"I got this. I ain't scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one. My past baby mamas could still be my next one. That’s all I’m saying!’