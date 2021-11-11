Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
November 11, 2021
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly found a new NFL home with the Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Beckham "is finalizing a deal" with the Rams, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.
Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns last Friday (November 5), subjecting him to waivers, allowing any NFL team to put in a claim for him and inherit the remaining $7.25 million on his contract with Cleveland prior to Tuesday's deadline, in which he officially became a free agent, allowing him to choose his own destination.
Beckham emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars after being selected No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft, following a stellar collegiate career at LSU.
The Louisiana native was the 2014 NFL Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler during his first five seasons with the Giants, before being acquired by the Browns, along with Olivier Vernon, in exchange for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and multiple 2019 NFL Draft picks in March 2019.
Beckham's tenure in Cleveland was considered a disappointment as he's caught only 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns during three seasons, while also recording eight rushes for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Last week, his father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared an 11-minute video on his verified Instagram acocunt that specifically called out quarterback Baker Mayfield for missing his son on muerous passing plays.
The Rams have been aggressive since the offseason, acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford in a trade with the Detroit Lions and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos earlier this month.