Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Free Agency Decision

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly found a new NFL home with the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Beckham "is finalizing a deal" with the Rams, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns last Friday (November 5), subjecting him to waivers, allowing any NFL team to put in a claim for him and inherit the remaining $7.25 million on his contract with Cleveland prior to Tuesday's deadline, in which he officially became a free agent, allowing him to choose his own destination.

Beckham emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars after being selected No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft, following a stellar collegiate career at LSU.