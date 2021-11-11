Saweetie Has The Best Reaction After Troll Doubts Her Piano-Playing Skills

Saweetie is proving she is a triple threat after showing off her impressive piano playing skills.

The "My Type" rapper is known for her vocal talent and lively performances, but she demonstrated her skill on the piano during a performance of "Back to the Streets" for her Icy Season special with Calvin Klein and Amazon Live. However, not everyone was as impressed with her abilities. According to Complex, at least one user wasn't buying the performance, claiming that the 28-year-old artist was faking it.

"I know damn well she wasn't playing any damn piano," they wrote. "Ole typewriting facea--."

The troll's words got back to Saweetie who hopped onto Twitter Wednesday (November 10) to prove that she can, in fact, play the piano. In her video, she gave fans a new angle where she can clearly be seen playing a few chords.