PEACE?! Kanye West Squashes Beef With Soulja Boy With A Simple Text Message
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 10, 2021
Kanye West is righting his wrong these days, and his latest apology was made out to Soulja Boy. The hip hop stars' beef began when Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) removed Soulja's verse off DONDA without the "Make It Clap" rapper knowing. Adding fuel to the fire, the Yeezy creator went on Drink Champs last week and claimed that Soulja Boy's verse on the record wasn't good. The comment didn't sit right with Soulja, who went on social media to vent his frustrations with Ye, in a live stream, saying:
"Just ’cause it’s your album don’t mean you get to pick what’s hard. Put it out and let the people decide...That shit was trash. I ain’t even heard the album yet."
Fortunately, Kanye decided to extend an olive branch to the Atlanta-bred rapper, with a straightforward text message that he shared to his Instagram page. The twenty-time Grammy Award winner wrote:
“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse."
Soulja Boy wasted no time accepting the apology. He quickly responded:
"Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”
The apology comes just days after Kanye had the Internet in a frenzy following his Drinks Champs interview; in which he spoke about his pending divorce, regret signing Big Sean, beef with Drake and much more. On Monday, the series co-host Noreaga revealed that part two of the polarizing interview will be dropping fairly soon. N.O.R.E shared:
"Just now getting off the phone with YE TELLING HIM yes part 2 ready fam!!! Thursday 10pm @revolttv@drinkchampsthen 11 pm all platforms."
Only time will tell who else Kanye West will call out when part two of his Drink Champs interview airs Thursday night.