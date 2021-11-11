This Colorado Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Healthy Food
By Zuri Anderson
November 11, 2021
Over the last couple of decades, many restaurants and businesses have made a push to provide healthier options to customers. Salads, low-carb meals, juices, and smoothies -- these are just a handful of possibilities for those looking to take a different approach to what they eat.
As Americans are becoming more health-conscious, more restaurants started popping up -- dedicated to food that's good for your body. Some joints focus on vegan and vegetarian cuisine. Other restaurants serve dishes with high nutritional benefits.
With that said, where can you find the best healthy restaurant in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! found each state's most popular restaurant serving up delicious but mindful cuisine. Colorado's top pick is...
As the name suggests, this eatery has vegan and vegetarian dishes for brunch, lunch, and dinner. They also have desserts and a full drink menu, including beer, wine, and cocktails.
"By using all-natural ingredients that come from the harvest of our own farm, we craft exceptional dishes that will exceed your expectations of vegetarian food," according to their website.
Writers also offered more interesting tidbits about the spot:
"A healthy-ish happy hour is on the menu at this Boulder veggie spot. Sample the adventurous menu of butternut flatbread, buffalo cauliflower tacos, and more while you sip a CBD-infused cocktail."
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant is located at 1710 Pearl Street in Boulder. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery, and catering.
Click here to see Eat This' full list of awesome healthy restaurants.