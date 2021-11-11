This Is Oklahoma's 'Most Charming' Roadside Diner

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most charming roadside diners. The website states, "From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

According to the list, the most charming roadside diner in Oklahoma is Sherri's Diner in Oklahoma City.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the roadside diner:

"Those with a sweet tooth will be easily won over by Sherri’s Diner, which specializes in pancakes made to a secret recipe. They are, customers agree, pretty special: pillowy, puffed-up and served with mountains of toppings like blueberries and chocolate chips. The cinnamon rolls and pies are pretty good too, though the diner’s charms go beyond the menu. The fun interior is decked out with neon lights, vintage signage and a vintage jukebox that plays 1950s tunes."

