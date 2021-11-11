This Is Phoenix's 'Best Low-Key Kinda Great Restaurant'

Phoenix has some fantastic dining experiences. There are tons of diners, chain restaurants, steakhouses, food trucks, and hole-in-the-wall eateries for residents to choose from.

Phoenix New Times recently released their list of "The Valley's Most Unique Dining Experiences" for 2021. Among the list are best places to eat at the bar, best places to eat in the dark, and best neighborhood restaurant, along with many others.

One standout category was "best low-key kinda great restaurant." Taking that honor was Hillstone. Though this restaurant is a chain, it has a lot of "straightforward dishes" that are always satisfying.

Here's what Phoenix New Times says about Hillstone:

"If you like restaurants where you are afraid to pronounce a menu item, perhaps move along. But if you're in the mood for the classics done exceptionally well, Hillstone is the spot. We have some recommendations for the (mildly) more adventurous eater, too. The Thai Tuna Roll, which contains macadamia nuts, is one of our favorite things to eat in all of Phoenix. The Thai Noodle Salad, served cold with mango, mint, chopped peanuts, and basil (we swap out the chicken for steak), is an absolute explosion of flavor — the perfect thing to eat on a hot day. "

Click here to check out Phoenix New Times' full list of "The Valley's Most Unique Dining Experiences" for 2021.