This Is Texas' 'Most Charming' Roadside Diner

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most charming roadside diners. The website states, "From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

According to the list, the most charming roadside diner in Texas is The Big Texas Steak Ranch in Amarillo.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the roadside diner:

"It’s impossible to miss this loud and proud diner on the 1-70 in Amarillo. The Big Texan is painted in bright yellow and light blue and there are massive billboards and statues alerting passersby to its existence. The huge cowboy sign has become as synonymous with the fun diner as its large 72-ounce steak, which is free to anyone who can eat the entire meal with an hour. Customers describe the place as one-of-a-kind, and it’s hard to argue."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most charming roadside diners.