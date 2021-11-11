This Tennessee City Has The Most UFO Sightings In The State

Sightings of unidentified flying objects — whether you call them UFOs, flying saucers or just a big hoax — have been reported around the country for decades. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of sightings and even reports from the U.S. government seemingly confirming their existence.

While some strange sightings high in the sky could have a logical explanation, such as a shooting star or an airplane passing overhead, other objects in the sky cannot be easily identified.

Using data from the "UFO Sightings Desk Reference, 24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the Top 50 cities in the U.S. that have the most reports of unidentified flying objects, and one town in the Volunteer State made the cut.

So which city in Tennessee has reported the most UFO sightings?

Knoxville

This town in eastern Tennessee was the only one in the state to snag a spot on the list, placing right in the middle at Number 25 with a total of 215 reported sightings.

Here are the Top 10 cities with the most UFO sightings:

Sedona, Arizona Myrtle Beach, South Carolina North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Patterson, California Naples, Florida Tinley Park, Illinois Sarasota, Florida Pensacola, Florida Santa Fe, New Mexico Bellingham, Washington

Check out the full list here and see which cities report the most sightings of UFOs.