Strange UFOs Flying Together Over New Jersey Caught On Video

New Jersey is a state that's pretty familiar with paranormal and weird occurrences - they even have their own mysterious legendary creature with the Jersey Devil. However, something happened this week in the Garden State that brought the strange happenings there up another notch - there was a bizarre UFO sighting and it was caught on camera.

Video of the incident shows eerie lights over the city of Paterson, moving as a group. Resident Louis Stevens told PIX11 News that he lost count of how many objects there were and described them as "flying white circles" that changed into different shapes.

Stevens added, "You see it on YouTube and it’s always somewhere out in the Nevada desert somewhere. The shock of it is more like, is this really real, I mean are we really looking at what we think we looking at?”

He watched the objects for over five minutes before they went dark over a nearby hill.