Tom Morello Recalls The Crazy Place Mike Posner Recorded His 'Naraka' Part

By Katrina Nattress

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Tom Morello's latest solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, includes a diverse cast of featured artists, and during a recent interview the guitar virtuoso revealed that their parts were recorded in some pretty remarkable locations too, including Mt. Everest.

"I can’t describe to you the global network this involved," Morello told AltPress. "Mike Posner recorded the vocals for his song [“Naraka”] as he summited Everest."

"He was 20,000 feet above Nepal when he did the vocals for his song," He continued. "Sama’ Abdulhadi, the great Palestinian DJ, mixed her song [“On The Shore Of Eternity”] during the Israeli bombing of Palestine. Damian Marley was in Jamaica. [Bruce] Springsteen was in New Jersey. Refused were in Sweden. Bring Me The Horizon were in Brazil and the U.K. So in this time of absolute isolation, there was this growing network of friends and collaborators who were providing a kind of therapy on a daily basis. From that, the record was born."

Speaking of records, Morello declared that Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin IV is a "candidate for best album ever" while celebrating its 50th anniversary earlier this week. He also recently gave us some good TikTok content by sharing a father-son jam session with his 10-year-old kid Roman.

Tom MorelloMike Posner
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices