Tom Morello's latest solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, includes a diverse cast of featured artists, and during a recent interview the guitar virtuoso revealed that their parts were recorded in some pretty remarkable locations too, including Mt. Everest.

"I can’t describe to you the global network this involved," Morello told AltPress. "Mike Posner recorded the vocals for his song [“Naraka”] as he summited Everest."

"He was 20,000 feet above Nepal when he did the vocals for his song," He continued. "Sama’ Abdulhadi, the great Palestinian DJ, mixed her song [“On The Shore Of Eternity”] during the Israeli bombing of Palestine. Damian Marley was in Jamaica. [Bruce] Springsteen was in New Jersey. Refused were in Sweden. Bring Me The Horizon were in Brazil and the U.K. So in this time of absolute isolation, there was this growing network of friends and collaborators who were providing a kind of therapy on a daily basis. From that, the record was born."

Speaking of records, Morello declared that Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin IV is a "candidate for best album ever" while celebrating its 50th anniversary earlier this week. He also recently gave us some good TikTok content by sharing a father-son jam session with his 10-year-old kid Roman.