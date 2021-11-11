Two Teens Arrested In Tucson's Rock Throwing Incidents

Two arrests have been made in Tucson's rock throwing incidents, reported News 4 Tucson KVOA. Last week, a Tucson woman narrowly escaped death after someone threw a two-and-a-half pound rock through the windshield of the car her girlfriend was driving. The rock hit her in the face, causing her to go to the hospital with a broken orbital and jaw bone.

Now, two arrests have finally been made in the case. Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were arrested about four miles from the initial incident.

The two teens are being investigated in relation to five other rock throwing incidents on Interstate 10.

The Department of Public Safety wrote on Twitter:

"ARRESTS MADE IN ROCK-THROWING INCIDENTS ON I-10

Between Oct. 26 & Nov. 8, 2021, #AZTroopers received reports of 6 rock-throwing incidents on I- 10 between Palo Verde Rd & Irvington Rd in Tucson. The incidents occurred between 8PM & 1AM, & one resulted in serious injuries.

On Nov. 9, 2021, #AZTroopers arrested two juvenile male suspects believed to be responsible for the rock-throwing incidents in the area of I-10 & Irvington Rd. Both suspects were released to their parents; criminal charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation."