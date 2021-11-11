Zendaya Shows Off Toned Abs In Bandeau Bra Top & Low Rise Skirt

Zendaya's latest ensemble is one of her boldest yet. On Wednesday (November 10), the Spiderman: No Way Home actress attended the 2021 CFDA awards in New York City in a bright red bandeau top and matching skirt.

It's no wonder Zendaya pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the prestigious fashion event. At just 25-years-old, she is the youngest person to receive the Fashion Icon Award. She was presented the honour by supermodel Iman, who won the award back in 2010.

Zendaya's ensemble was custom Vera Wang, which she paired with gorgeous diamond jewellery and a matching red manicure. You can see her entire look below: