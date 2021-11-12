Horrifying Astroworld 911 Calls Released
By Jason Hall
November 12, 2021
Several 911 calls from first responders during the the Astroworld festival last week were released on Thursday (November 11) showcasing desperation to get fans help during the tragic event.
TMZ shared the audio clips after they surfaced online, which feature Houston Police officers and other medical personnel notifying dispatch about incidents of crowd crushing, individuals passing out and structural issues that occurred during headliner, organizer and hometown favorite Travis Scott's performance.
"Folks are coming out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing," one caller said via TMZ.
"A lot of people trampled and passed out at the front of the stage," an emergency worker is head saying during another radio transmission via TMZ.
The audio doesn't specify when the specific calls took place, but it's apparent that first responders realized the severity of the incident at the time.
"They have to stop the show because there's people trampled and (inaudible) not breathing," a first responder said during a call via TMZ.
Several Houston Police officers were spotted taking cellphone videos and photos of Scott and Drake performing prior to the emergency response, which TMZ reports included timestamps between 9:57 p.m. and 10:02 p.m. local time.
The Houston Fire Chief said the Astroworld festival tragedy was declared as a "mass casualty" event as of 9:38 p.m., which means some officers may have been unaware of what was unfolding at the time.
On Thursday (November 11), a ninth person was declared dead in relation the Astroworld festival tragedy.
TMZ reports Bharti Shahani, 22, died from injuries sustained at the festival in Houston last Friday (November 5), an attorney representing her family confirmed.
Shahani was previously declared brain dead and placed on a ventilator prior to her death, according to TMZ.
The 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior attended the Astroworld festival with her sister and cousin, but was separated and suffered several heart attacks after being crushed during a crowd surge.
Shahani's family confirmed she was the woman shown being taken out of the chaos on a stretcher and getting dropped on her head in a video shared by TMZ last week.
The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another emergency responder carrying Shahani to an elevated ledge in an effort to bring her down onto the street where go-carts were transporting victims to an on-site medical tent.
A bystander then attempts to help carry the stretcher, but grabs the area by the woman's feet, rather than the other end of the stretcher near her head to keep the woman elevated.
The woman then drops violently and crashes head first onto a metal grate below.
The four men then picked her back up and placed her on a go-cart, which transported her to the medical tent.
CNN reported "at least eight" other individuals died and dozens were were transported to the hospital for injuries after a crowd surge occurred during the festival in Houston, headlined and organized by Scott.
Scott, who was on-stage at the time of the incident, issued an apology las Saturday (November 6) confirming he was working with Houston Police during their investigation into the situation.
“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on social media. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott tweeted. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” Scott continued. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”
