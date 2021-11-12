Horrifying Astroworld 911 Calls Released

Several 911 calls from first responders during the the Astroworld festival last week were released on Thursday (November 11) showcasing desperation to get fans help during the tragic event.

TMZ shared the audio clips after they surfaced online, which feature Houston Police officers and other medical personnel notifying dispatch about incidents of crowd crushing, individuals passing out and structural issues that occurred during headliner, organizer and hometown favorite Travis Scott's performance.

"Folks are coming out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing," one caller said via TMZ.

"A lot of people trampled and passed out at the front of the stage," an emergency worker is head saying during another radio transmission via TMZ.

The audio doesn't specify when the specific calls took place, but it's apparent that first responders realized the severity of the incident at the time.

"They have to stop the show because there's people trampled and (inaudible) not breathing," a first responder said during a call via TMZ.

Several Houston Police officers were spotted taking cellphone videos and photos of Scott and Drake performing prior to the emergency response, which TMZ reports included timestamps between 9:57 p.m. and 10:02 p.m. local time.

The Houston Fire Chief said the Astroworld festival tragedy was declared as a "mass casualty" event as of 9:38 p.m., which means some officers may have been unaware of what was unfolding at the time.

On Thursday (November 11), a ninth person was declared dead in relation the Astroworld festival tragedy.

TMZ reports Bharti Shahani, 22, died from injuries sustained at the festival in Houston last Friday (November 5), an attorney representing her family confirmed.

Shahani was previously declared brain dead and placed on a ventilator prior to her death, according to TMZ.

The 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior attended the Astroworld festival with her sister and cousin, but was separated and suffered several heart attacks after being crushed during a crowd surge.

Shahani's family confirmed she was the woman shown being taken out of the chaos on a stretcher and getting dropped on her head in a video shared by TMZ last week.