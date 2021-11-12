Jason Aldean Releases 'Macon', First Half Of New Double Album

By Sarah Tate

November 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Aldean dropped his latest album Macon, the first part of his anticipated new double album that will be complete with next year's release of Georgia.

The "Got What I Got" artist took to Instagram on Friday (November 12) to announce that the 15-track album, his first since 2019's 9, is finally out, telling fans to "turn it up." He also shared that the second part of the double album, which also has 15 songs, will drop April 22.

Aldean first announced he was gearing up to drop a massive 30-track album in September, saying he wanted to try something different with the new release. Macon also includes live performances of some of his biggest songs, like the 2005 hit "Amarillo Sky."

Aldean recently teamed up with fellow country music superstar Carrie Underwood to perform their powerful duet "If I Didn't Love You" at the 55th annual CMA Awards. When it dropped earlier this year, Aldean explained that even though he was "pretty close" to finishing his album, he knew they needed to record the song.

"I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime," he said at the time. "Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can ... and I don't know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected."

