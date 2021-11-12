Massive 'Papa Pig' Causes Traffic Jam In York After Onlookers Stop To Stare
By Sarah Tate
November 12, 2021
Traffic in a northern South Carolina county was halted Thursday (November 11) night after a "road hog" stopped onlookers in their tracks.
The York County Sheriff's Office responded to an unusual scene at Old York Road and Earnest Drive, discovering a massive hog in the roadway blocking traffic due to passersby wanting to get a glimpse of the creature, WBTV reports. The hog, whose name is Papa Pig, was so large that he broke his owner's trailer.
"Two lanes are closed at Old York Rd. at Earnest Dr. in York because... and we're not kidding... a large pig blocking the road & causing onlooker delays," the sheriff's office said in a tweet, sharing photos of the "road hog" in question standing on the side of the roadway.
Deputies stayed on scene to make sure Papa Pig was able to get home safely. When his owners finally arrived to bring him home, the hog ended up breaking the trailer. To handle his size, the sheriff's office had to dispatch a horse trailer and he was wrangled in less than three minutes.
"Mr. Pig is safely out of the road and on his way home," the sheriff's office said.
While law enforcement normally deals with matters much more human, some first responders have helped wrangle a variety of animals, including a loose bull and an escaped zebra.