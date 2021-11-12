Prisoner Escapes From Transport Employees While At Milwaukee Airport

A prisoner escaped Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport while en route to Rock County.

According to a Facebook post by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Robert Russell Johnson escaped from the custody of two unarmed transport employees at MKE.

Johnson and the two privately contracted transport employees landed at MKE on Tuesday (November 9) at 8:56 p.m. Once they landed, they headed to a rental car office near the baggage claim area.

The release states that Johnson needed to use the restroom, so one of the transport employees went with him. Johnson was released from "one of the two handcuffs that secured him to a restraint belt." At approximately 9:13 p.m., Johnson "rushed his escort, striking or shoving him, and led the pursuing transport employee on a foot chase before entering an airport parking structure and proceeding westbound."

The Sheriff's Office and the Milwaukee Police Department searched the area where Johnson had fleed. Witnesses say a man matching Johnson's description was seen in the area of S. 3rd St. and W. Grange Ave, but authorities were unable to locate the prisoner.

Johnson was being transported to Rock County to "face charges of robbery with use of force, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and resisting or obstructing an officer."

Authorities are still searching for Johnson. According to the release, here is Johnson's description:

Black male

5'7"

145-lbs

He has a facial tattoo of a star

Last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, and blue ripped pants

If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact 911.