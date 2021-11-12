Students And Staff At Wisconsin High School Fall Ill From Mysterious Odor

A Wisconsin middle school has been shut down for two days following an odor that made over 40 students and staff feel sick.

According to a Facebook post by the Spooner Area School District, on Wednesday (November 10), local officials and the Wisconsin Department of Safety & Professional Services were called to Spooner Middle School to help determine where an "epoxy-like odor" was coming from within the school.

The district stated that although the odor could be smelt in parts of the school, multiple carbon monoxide level tests showed normal levels.

Due to the mysterious smell, the district decided to close the school for the remainder of the week.

Both Spooner Elementary and Spooner High School classes continued as scheduled.

In an update posted by Spooner Area School District, approximately 36 students and 24 staff members were treated by medical professionals since Wednesday.

The odor will continue to be investigated and "advanced environmental sampling is taking place and those results are expected next week."

Until then, the district says students at Spooner Middle School will be placed on remote learning.

"The most critical piece of this matter continues to be the health and safety of our students and staff members. In person instruction will not resume at Spooner Middle School until we are assured the environment is safe for everyone in the building."