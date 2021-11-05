Here Are Taylor Swift's Best Bridges On 'Red' Ranked

Taylor Swift is known as one of the best songwriters of her generation. While Swift takes care to craft all her lyrics with heartbreakingly specific detail, she usually saves her best writing for her bridges.

Songs typically all follow the same structure, consisting of verses, the chorus, and a bridge. Even the most casual music fan will be able to easily pick out a track's verse and chorus as they listen. The bridge, though, is where artists can have a little fun with their lyrics. "A bridge is a section of a song that’s intended to provide contrast to the rest of the composition," Masterclass defines. "Typically, a bridge will follow a chorus section and present something different."

As Swift gets ready to release Red (Taylor's Version), which many Swifties believe contains her greatest bridge of all time on 'All Too Well,' we looked back at each track on the original Red and ranked them. Ranking bridges, especially when it comes to Swift's work, can be tricky. While some people prefer a deeply emotional bridge, others want to be able to scream their lungs out.

On Red, Swift has such a wide variety of bridges. While 'I Knew You Were Trouble,' 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,' and '22' are great for shouting along to with your friends, Swift's quieter bridges, such as 'Sad Beautiful Tragic' and 'Begin Again,' will have you reaching for the tissues. And then, of course, there's 'All Too Well,' which blends both together.

Here are all the bridges from Red, ranked:

16) Starlight

Ooh, ooh, he’s talking crazy / Ooh, ooh, he’s dancing with me / Ooh, ooh, we could get married / Have ten kids and teach ‘em how to dream

15) Everything Has Changed

Come back and tell me why / I’m feeling like I’ve missed you all this time /. And meet me there tonight / And let me know that it’s not all in my mind

14) 22

It feels like one of those nights / We ditch the whole scene / It feels like one of those nights / We won’t be sleeping / It feels like one of those nights / You look like bad news / I gotta have you, I gotta have you

13) Stay, Stay, Stay

You took the time to memorize me / My fears, my hopes and dreams / I just like hanging out with you all the time / All those times that you didn’t leave / It’s been occurring to me / I’d like to hang out with you / For my whole life

12) The Lucky One

It was a few years later / I showed up here / And they still tell the legend of how you disappeared / How you took the money and your dignity, and got the hell out / They say you bought a bunch of land somewhere / Chose the Rose Garden over Madison Square / And it took some time, but I understand it now

11) The Last Time

This is the last time you tell me I’ve got it wrong/ This is the last time I say it’s been you all along / This is the last time I let you in my door / This is the last time, I won’t hurt you anymore

10) Holy Ground

Tonight I’m gonna dance / For all that we’ve been through / But I don’t wanna dance / If I’m not dancing with you / Tonight I’m gonna dance / Like you were in this room / But I don’t wanna dance / If I’m not dancing with you

9) Red

Remembering him comes in flashbacks and echoes / Tell myself it’s time now, gotta let go / But moving on from him is impossible / When I still see it all in my head / In burning red / Burning, it was red

8) I Almost Do

Oh, we made quite a mess, babe / It’s probably better off this way

And I do confess, babe / That in your dreams you’re touching my face / And asking me if I wanna try again with you / And I almost do

7) State of Grace

This is a state of grace / This is the worthwhile fight / Love is a ruthless game unless you play it good and right / These are the hands of fate / You’re my achilles heel / This is the golden age of something good and right and real

6) We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I used to think that we were forever, ever / And I used to say, "Never say never" / Ugh, so he calls me up and he's like, "I still love you"/ And I'm like, "I just, I mean, this is exhausting, you know?/ Like, we are never getting back together, like, ever"

5) I Knew You Were Trouble

And the saddest fear/ Comes creeping in/ That you never loved me... or her or anyone or anything / Yeah!

4) Sad Beautiful Tragic

Distance, timing / Breakdown, fighting / Silence, the train runs off its tracks / Kiss me, try to fix it / Could you just try to listen? /Hang up, give up / For the life of us we can’t get back

3) Treacherous

Two headlights shine through the sleepless night / And I will get you, get you alone / Your name has echoed through my mind / And I just think you should, think you should now / That nothing save is worth the drive /And I will follow you, follow you home

2) Begin Again

And we walked down the block to my car / And I almost brought him up / But you start to talk about the movies / That your family watches every single Christmas / And I want to talk about that / And for the first time, what's past is past

1) All Too Well

Maybe we got lost in translation / Maybe I asked for too much / But maybe this thing was a masterpiece/ 'Til you tore it all up/ Running scared, I was there/ I remember it all too well/ And you call me up again / Just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest / I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lying here / 'Cause I remember it all, all, all / Too well

Red (Taylor's Version) drops on Friday, November 12.