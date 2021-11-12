Taylor Hawkins' Supergroup Dances With The Devil In New Single

By Ariel King

November 12, 2021

The supergroup containing Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Janes Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney has returned with two new singles, "Devil That You Know" and "Lazy Eyes." The two tracks find NHC delving into psychedelic soundscapes and wailing guitars, the group creating swirling tunes that draw in listeners and put them into altered states.

While "Devil That You Know" pulls listeners into a psychedelic journey that sees them dancing with the devil and "Looking for a heaven" as they remain stuck in "a living hell," "Lazy Eyes" takes on a more rock-oriented sound that finds them carrying through rowdier tones. The two singles follow NHC's September debut, which saw them releasing their first two tracks, "Feed the Cruel" and "Better Move On."

Hawkins was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the rest of his Foo Fighters bandmates. Paul McCartney had inducted the band on October 30, and the band performed their singles "Best Of You," My Hero," and "Everlong" before they brought out McCartney for a cover of the Beatles' "Get Back." Earlier this year, the Foo Fighters brought out 11-year-old drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell to the stage so that she could perform "Everlong" with them.

The Foo Fighters' drummer is also going to join his NHC bandmates for a new edition of Navarro's "Above Ground" charity event. Hawkins, Navarro, and Chaney formed NHC last year, and made their live debut at the Ohana Festival in October. Prior to joining the Foo Fighters, Hawkins had played with Chaney in Alanis Morissette's band back in the mid-'90s.

