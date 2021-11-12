Taylor Hawkins' Supergroup Dances With The Devil In New Single

The supergroup containing Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Janes Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney has returned with two new singles, "Devil That You Know" and "Lazy Eyes." The two tracks find NHC delving into psychedelic soundscapes and wailing guitars, the group creating swirling tunes that draw in listeners and put them into altered states.

While "Devil That You Know" pulls listeners into a psychedelic journey that sees them dancing with the devil and "Looking for a heaven" as they remain stuck in "a living hell," "Lazy Eyes" takes on a more rock-oriented sound that finds them carrying through rowdier tones. The two singles follow NHC's September debut, which saw them releasing their first two tracks, "Feed the Cruel" and "Better Move On."