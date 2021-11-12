This Alabama Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State

A Robertsdale restaurant has been credited as one of the best roadside diners in the U.S.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list of "most charming roadside diner in every state" which included The Derailed Diner as the top choice for Alabama.

"A roadside diner that looks like a train yard? A counter that looks like a school bus? The Derailed Diner is a little off the main freeway but those who have visited reckon it's worth the short detour," LoveFood.com wrote. "Located at Oasis Travel Center, the themed diner is a full-size train car with tailgates for tables and it's chock-full of transport paraphernalia and wall art from skis to bobsleds. Customers rave about generous sandwiches like the Train Wreck, with buffalo chicken and bacon, and excellent Southern classics like chicken fried steak."