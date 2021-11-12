This Alabama Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State
By Jason Hall
November 12, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
A Robertsdale restaurant has been credited as one of the best roadside diners in the U.S.
LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list of "most charming roadside diner in every state" which included The Derailed Diner as the top choice for Alabama.
"A roadside diner that looks like a train yard? A counter that looks like a school bus? The Derailed Diner is a little off the main freeway but those who have visited reckon it's worth the short detour," LoveFood.com wrote. "Located at Oasis Travel Center, the themed diner is a full-size train car with tailgates for tables and it's chock-full of transport paraphernalia and wall art from skis to bobsleds. Customers rave about generous sandwiches like the Train Wreck, with buffalo chicken and bacon, and excellent Southern classics like chicken fried steak."
Here's the full list of the most charming roadside diners in every state per LoveFood.com:
- Alabama: The Detailed Diner, Robertsdale
- Alaska: Sami's City Diner, Anchorage
- Arizona: Delgadillo's Snow Cap, Seligman
- Arkansas: The Purple Cow Restaurant, Little Rock
- California: Patrick's Roadhouse, Santa Monica:
- Colorado: Steuben's, Denver
- Connecticut: Olympia Diner, Newington
- Delaware: Lucky's Coffee Shop, Wilmington
- Florida: Big Pink, Miami
- Georgia: Marietta Diner, Marietta
- Hawaii: Rock Island Cafe, Honolulu
- Idaho: The Rusty Lantern Diner, Ucon
- Illinois: Little Goat Diner, Chicago
- Indiana: Oasis Diner, Plainfield
- Iowa: Pullman Bar & Diner, Iowa City
- Kansas: Gella's Diner, Hays
- Kentucky: Rick's White Light Diner, Frankfort
- Louisiana: Dodson Roadside Cafe and Creamery, Dodson
- Maine: Palace Diner, Biddeford
- Maryland: Bayside Skillet, Ocean City
- Miss Worcester Diner, Worcester
- Michigan: Fleetwood Diner, Ann Arbor
- Minnesota: Al's Breakfast, Minneapolis
- Mississippi: Mammy's Cupboard, Natchez
- Missouri: Broadway Diner, Columbia
- Montana: Betty's Diner, Polson
- Nebraska: Mel's Diner, Fremont
- Nevada: Southwest Diner, Boulder City
- New Hampshire: Hi-Way Diner, Hooksett
- New Jersey: Tops Diner, Harrison
- New Mexico: Frontier Restaurant, Albuquerque
- New York: Phoenicia Diner, Phoenicia
- North Carolina: The Highway Diner, Rocky Mount
- North Dakota: Kroll's Diner, Fargo
- Ohio: Buckeye Express Diner, Bellville
- Oklahoma: Sherri's Diner, Oklahoma City
- Oregon: The Daily Feast, Portland
- Pennsylvania: Pamela's Diner, Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island: Haven Brothers Diner, Providence
- South Carolina: Beacon Drive-In, Spartanburg
- South Dakota: Sugar Shack, Deadwood
- Tennessee: The Arcade Restaurant, Memphis
- Texas: The Big Texan Steak Ranch, Amarillo
- Utah: The Park Café, Salt Lake City
- Vermont: The Blue Benn, Bennington
- Virginia: Pink Cadillac Diner, Natural Bridge
- Washington: Twede's Café, North Bend
- West Virginia: The Poky Dot, Fairmont
- Wisconsin: Monty's Blue Plate Diner, Madison
- Wyoming: Johnny J's Diner, Casper