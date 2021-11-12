This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Charlotte

Breakfast. The most important meal of the day, and many people's favorite type of food. With an almost endless list of options, from french toast and pancakes hot off the griddle to hashbrowns and eggs cooked however you like them, each person has their own combination that they love and their preferred spot to order it.

Charlotte has plenty of restaurants that offer some amazing breakfast options perfect to start your day off right. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the Queen City that serve up delicious breakfast food.

So which breakfast spot has the highest rating in Charlotte?

Midnight Diner

With a score of 4.5 out of 5 and nearly 500 reviews, Midnight Diner has the highest rating in Charlotte for a breakfast restaurant. Trip Advisor breaks down the rating even more into four categories: food, service, value and atmosphere. The diner received a 4.5 out of 5 for both food and service and a 4 out of 5 for value and atmosphere.

Midnight Diner is located at 115 E. Carson Boulevard and is open 24/7. For more information, visit their website.