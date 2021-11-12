This Pennsylvania Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State

A Pittsburgh restaurant has been credited as one of the best roadside diners in the U.S.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list of "most charming roadside diner in every state" which included Pamela's Diner as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"If it's good enough for Barack and Michelle Obama...The former president and first lady are among those who have visited Pamela's Diner and no doubt fallen for its considerable charms," LoveFood.com wrote. "There are several locations across Pittsburgh and, while most are around the centre, the roadside Mt Lebanon spot is a popular stop for people traveling down the US19. The hotcakes are a customer favorite."