This Virginia Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State
By Jason Hall
November 12, 2021
A Natural Bridge restaurant has been credited as one of the best roadside diners in the U.S.
LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list of "most charming roadside diner in every state" which included Pink Cadillac Diner as the top choice for Virginia.
"The perfectly pink diner is pure nostalgia, from the bubblegum shades on the wooden exterior and the vintage (pink) Cadillac parked out front to the classic menu of burgers, fries and ice cream sundaes," LoveFood.com wrote. "The inside also bursts with retro joy, with baby-blue booths, 1950s memorabilia and a jukebox. People love fun touches like the statues, including a giant King Kong clutching an airplane and a life-size Elvis by the door."
Here's the full list of the most charming roadside diners in every state per LoveFood.com:
- Alabama: The Detailed Diner, Robertsdale
- Alaska: Sami's City Diner, Anchorage
- Arizona: Delgadillo's Snow Cap, Seligman
- Arkansas: The Purple Cow Restaurant, Little Rock
- California: Patrick's Roadhouse, Santa Monica:
- Colorado: Steuben's, Denver
- Connecticut: Olympia Diner, Newington
- Delaware: Lucky's Coffee Shop, Wilmington
- Florida: Big Pink, Miami
- Georgia: Marietta Diner, Marietta
- Hawaii: Rock Island Cafe, Honolulu
- Idaho: The Rusty Lantern Diner, Ucon
- Illinois: Little Goat Diner, Chicago
- Indiana: Oasis Diner, Plainfield
- Iowa: Pullman Bar & Diner, Iowa City
- Kansas: Gella's Diner, Hays
- Kentucky: Rick's White Light Diner, Frankfort
- Louisiana: Dodson Roadside Cafe and Creamery, Dodson
- Maine: Palace Diner, Biddeford
- Maryland: Bayside Skillet, Ocean City
- Miss Worcester Diner, Worcester
- Michigan: Fleetwood Diner, Ann Arbor
- Minnesota: Al's Breakfast, Minneapolis
- Mississippi: Mammy's Cupboard, Natchez
- Missouri: Broadway Diner, Columbia
- Montana: Betty's Diner, Polson
- Nebraska: Mel's Diner, Fremont
- Nevada: Southwest Diner, Boulder City
- New Hampshire: Hi-Way Diner, Hooksett
- New Jersey: Tops Diner, Harrison
- New Mexico: Frontier Restaurant, Albuquerque
- New York: Phoenicia Diner, Phoenicia
- North Carolina: The Highway Diner, Rocky Mount
- North Dakota: Kroll's Diner, Fargo
- Ohio: Buckeye Express Diner, Bellville
- Oklahoma: Sherri's Diner, Oklahoma City
- Oregon: The Daily Feast, Portland
- Pennsylvania: Pamela's Diner, Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island: Haven Brothers Diner, Providence
- South Carolina: Beacon Drive-In, Spartanburg
- South Dakota: Sugar Shack, Deadwood
- Tennessee: The Arcade Restaurant, Memphis
- Texas: The Big Texan Steak Ranch, Amarillo
- Utah: The Park Café, Salt Lake City
- Vermont: The Blue Benn, Bennington
- Virginia: Pink Cadillac Diner, Natural Bridge
- Washington: Twede's Café, North Bend
- West Virginia: The Poky Dot, Fairmont
- Wisconsin: Monty's Blue Plate Diner, Madison
- Wyoming: Johnny J's Diner, Casper