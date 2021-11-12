This Virginia Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State

A Natural Bridge restaurant has been credited as one of the best roadside diners in the U.S.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list of "most charming roadside diner in every state" which included Pink Cadillac Diner as the top choice for Virginia.

"The perfectly pink diner is pure nostalgia, from the bubblegum shades on the wooden exterior and the vintage (pink) Cadillac parked out front to the classic menu of burgers, fries and ice cream sundaes," LoveFood.com wrote. "The inside also bursts with retro joy, with baby-blue booths, 1950s memorabilia and a jukebox. People love fun touches like the statues, including a giant King Kong clutching an airplane and a life-size Elvis by the door."