Two Lucky Winners Each Score Big Prizes In North Carolina Lottery

Two men in North Carolina can now call themselves lottery winners after they each scored big prizes with scratch off tickets.

Amos Batts, of Rocky Mount, stopped by the City Dollar on South Church Street to purchase a $20 Premier Cash ticket and try his luck. That decision ultimately led to a $100,000 prize, which he claimed at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (November 8). After all state and federal tax withholdings, he walked away with $70,756.

According to NC Education Lottery officials, Premier Cash is a relatively new game, launching in August with eight $100,000 prizes and four top prizes of $2 million. After Batts' win, five $100,000 remain in play as does three of the $2 million grand prizes.

James Spray Jr., of Brevard, got a head start on the holiday season when he purchased a ticket for the new Holiday Cheer game, which launched last month with four $150,000 top prizes. He bought the $5 ticket at One Stop on Old Hendersonville Highway, later scratching it to reveal he won the first of the game's top prizes.

Spray claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (November 10), taking home $106,126 and telling lottery officials, "It was a very, very blessed day."