VIDEO: Wanted Man Crashes Funeral Service After Leading Deputies On Chase

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after leading authorities on a 45-minute chase and crashing a funeral in California, KNSD reports. Jose Espinoza was arrested Thursday (November 12) at the altar of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Chula Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the incident began around 10:30 a.m. when Espinoza refused to yield in the 14000 block of state Route 94. The driver also had a felony arrest warrant for allegedly making criminal threats, officials added.

Espinoza reportedly took off in his black Nissan Pathfinder, cutting through various neighborhoods and briefly driving on SR-125 and Interstate 805, Lt. Chris Galve says. Eventually, the suspect stopped in front of the church and ran inside. The church was hosting a funeral service for an 11-year-old boy who died of cancer, according to reporters.

Local news stations also obtained footage of the chase and arrest. Dozens of funeralgoers were seen pouring out of the church, including the boy's family and classmates, reporters say.

This video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.