WATCH: Cam Newton Shares Powerful Video Amid Panthers Return

Cam Newton is coming home.

The Carolina Panthers announced they've agreed to terms with the former MVP and franchise record holder in a news release shared Thursday (November 11) and the quarterback shared a powerful video amid the announcement of his homecoming.

Initially, Newton's production company, Iconic Saga, shared a 45-second teaser of the quarterback with a slowed-down version of Diddy - Dirty Money and Skylar Grey's hit 'Coming Home' shortly after he signed with Carolina.

Newton's verified YouTube account later shared a full 3:11 video chronicling his entire NFL journey, which includes being selected No. 1 overall by the Panthers, his release from the team in 2020 and signing with and being released by the New England Patriots.

The video then shows the former Heisman Trophy winner watching clips of himself at Auburn University while holding his baby, before highlights of his previous tenure in Carolina, a clip of the quarterback walking through the tunnel to the slowed-down version of 'Coming Home' and Newton riding a bike around the Panthers' facility on Thursday toward the camera before saying, "hey, I really miss you" to the Carolina fans.