WATCH: Cam Newton Shares Powerful Video Amid Panthers Return
By Jason Hall
November 12, 2021
The Carolina Panthers announced they've agreed to terms with the former MVP and franchise record holder in a news release shared Thursday (November 11) and the quarterback shared a powerful video amid the announcement of his homecoming.
Initially, Newton's production company, Iconic Saga, shared a 45-second teaser of the quarterback with a slowed-down version of Diddy - Dirty Money and Skylar Grey's hit 'Coming Home' shortly after he signed with Carolina.
Newton's verified YouTube account later shared a full 3:11 video chronicling his entire NFL journey, which includes being selected No. 1 overall by the Panthers, his release from the team in 2020 and signing with and being released by the New England Patriots.
The video then shows the former Heisman Trophy winner watching clips of himself at Auburn University while holding his baby, before highlights of his previous tenure in Carolina, a clip of the quarterback walking through the tunnel to the slowed-down version of 'Coming Home' and Newton riding a bike around the Panthers' facility on Thursday toward the camera before saying, "hey, I really miss you" to the Carolina fans.
The Athletic's Joe Person initially reported the Panthers were meeting with Newton on Thursday "with the hopes of signing him," according to a source with knowledge of the situation, prior to the official announcement.
"My sense is this is close to being done. We shall see," Person tweeted.
My sense is this is close to being done. We shall see. https://t.co/K3xGphDA7q— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 11, 2021
Newton spent his first nine NFL seasons in Carolina after being selected No. 1 overall by the Panthers in the 2010 NFL Draft.
The former Heisman Trophy winner led the Panthers to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, while winning the NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2015.
Newton was also a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013 and 2015), the 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro quarterback (2015) during his tenure in Carolina.
The 32-year-old owns several franchise passing records including yards (29,041), touchdowns (182), completions (2,371), attempts (3,980), total game appearances (125) and wins as a starter (68), as well as the franchise rushing touchdown record (58) and ranks third in rushing yards with 4,806, the most among quarterbacks.
In March 2020, the Panthers gave Newton permission to seek a trade, days before releasing him after failing to find a trade partner.
Newton spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, going 7-8 as a starter, before being released this past offseason.