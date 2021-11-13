Blake Shelton Hints That He Might Be Opening A New Restaurant In Las Vegas

While Blake Shelton" may be busy with his coaching duties on The Voice, the country star also has his Ole Red bar and restaurant chain, with locations in Nashville, Orlando, and more. The venue serves as a means to help spread the joy of country music, and Shelton hopes to bring it over to Las Vegas sometime soon.

"I've been going to Las Vegas for 20 years now, and the one thing that I've noticed, and people talk about, is there's not enough country music venues," Shelton had said in an interview with People magazine. "There's especially nothing right down in the midst of the strip and in the center of everything."

Shelton has already begun working on his plans for the new development, which will include four stories of food and entertainment, including a rooftop bar. The new location will sit in front of Caesars Entertainment's bally's Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops, on the corner of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. The place is expected to open sometime in 2023.

"I don't think that people are going to be dying to get in there just to hear some country music, especially when you come to Vegas," Shelton said. "You want to see all kinds of things, but at some point, I think it can be a little overwhelming and tiring. Maybe you just want to have one of your nights in Vegas to just chill out, have a drink and listen to some country music? To have it there so accessible and right there in the middle of everything, it's just going to be perfect."

Shelton recently released his new song, "We Can Reach the Stars," which the singer had penned for his wife, Gwen Stefani, for their wedding vows. The track comes from his upcoming album, Body Language (Deluxe), which is slated to be released on December 3.