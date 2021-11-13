Green Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Off COVID List, Expected To Play On Sunday

The Green Bay Packers have activated Aaron Rodgers from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play on Sunday (November 13) against the Seattle Seahawks. Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Rodgers should be ready to play, despite missing practice all week.

"It's been going great," LaFleur told reporters. "Communication's been there. He's been in every meeting. He's been engaged. So, it's just he's not with his guys out on the field. That's the dynamic that you never know. But we're fortunate to have a guy that has got a ton of reps under his belt, has played a ton of ball, so we're pretty confident that, provided he checks out well, he can go out there and play at a high level."

Rodgers missed the Packers' week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for the virus. Because Rodgers was unvaccinated, he was forced to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine.

His positive test set off a flurry of news coverage focused on his off-season comments in which he claimed he was "immunized" against the virus and his disregard for COVID-19 protocols during the season. After a brief investigation, the NFL fined Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for attending a Halloween party despite being unvaccinated. The Packers, which did not sanction the party, were also fined by the league.

Rodgers apologized for misleading people during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"And I also know how sports can be such a connector and bring people together in times of adversity, and I do realize that I am a role model to a lot of people, and so I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have thought were misleading and to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility for those comments," Rodgers said.