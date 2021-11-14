Ben Roethlisberger Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List, Ruled Out Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list and will be inactive for Sunday's (November 14) game against the Detroit Lions.

Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten confirmed Roethlisberger's status update on his verified Twitter account Saturday (November 13) night.

The Steelers later included Roethlisberger in a news release detailing inactive players for their Week 10 matchup shared on their official website Sunday morning, which also included wide receiver Chase Claypool, who experienced a toe injury during last Monday's (November 8) win against the Chicago Bears.

"The Steelers will be without their starting quarterback and one of their top receivers today as both Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool will miss today's game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field."