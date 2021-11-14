Ben Roethlisberger Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List, Ruled Out Week 11
By Jason Hall
November 14, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list and will be inactive for Sunday's (November 14) game against the Detroit Lions.
Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten confirmed Roethlisberger's status update on his verified Twitter account Saturday (November 13) night.
The Steelers later included Roethlisberger in a news release detailing inactive players for their Week 10 matchup shared on their official website Sunday morning, which also included wide receiver Chase Claypool, who experienced a toe injury during last Monday's (November 8) win against the Chicago Bears.
"The Steelers will be without their starting quarterback and one of their top receivers today as both Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool will miss today's game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field."
STATUS UPDATE: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions.— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021
The Steelers confirmed backup Mason Rudolph was expected to start and Dwayne Haskins would be elevated to the active roster for the first time during the 2021 NFL season.
Neither player has taken a snap in 2021 with Roethlisberger starting and completing all of the Steelers' previous eight games.
Rudolph made nine previous starts in Roethlisberger's absence -- most of which came during an eight-game span in 2019 -- and has a 5-4 career starting record.
Roetlisberger has thrown for 1,986 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions during his 18th NFL season.
Inactive Steelers players for Sunday's game include the following per Steelers.com:
- No. 7 QB Ben Roethlisberger
- No. 11 WR Chase Claypool
- No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon
- No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland
- No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson
- No. 67 C B.J. Finney
The Steelers are currently on a four-game winning streak entering Sunday's game.