Kanye West Seems To Be Preparing For Next Phase Of 'DONDA' With Clones
By Regina Park
November 14, 2021
Ye appears to have hit copy and paste over the weekend after lookalikes of the rapper were spotted on the streets of NYC Saturday night (November 13).
Photos of the clones posted online show an identical replication of an all-black ensemble fitted out with Gap puffer jackets, hats, and the artist's headphones, though their footwear varied from boots to Balenciaga running shoes.
It was pretty clear who the clones' originator was since they even donned the eerie face mask the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been seen wearing recently.
From the videos online, the clones looked like they stayed together, strolling through the city as a pack and walking in midtown along E 59th Street. They even stopped to pose for pics.
Kanye West Clones Spotted In New York City Wearing Black Yeezy Gap Round Jackets & Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/c2ffI6H9mG— HipHopVideoWorld (@HHVideoWorld_) November 14, 2021
The "Praise God" rapper sparked rumors of an imminent deluxe release of his latest album DONDA after making headlines with back-to-back interviews on Drink Champs and several billboards with the message "Kanye West presents DONDA Deluxe" popped up over the weekend, too, including outside of 1Oak in LA.
There's no official release date for the deluxe version of the acclaimed just yet, though fans are buzzing already about who might be featured on it, especially if the unreleased collab with Andre 3000, "Life of the Party" will be on there.
More Kanye billboards showing up in New York for the Donda Deluxe 👀 pic.twitter.com/BObBmaRreh— RapTV (@raptvcom) November 13, 2021