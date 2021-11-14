McDonald's Employee Reveals $7,000 Order In Viral Video

A McDonald's employee in Perry, Georgia has gone viral after sharing a video showing what a $7,000 to-go order looks like.

Brittani Curtis (@brittanicurtis23) shared a TikTok with the caption, "no lie, ya girl is TIRED," last week.

In the video, Curtis -- showing a look of exasperation -- reveals the Perry McDonald's received an order of 1,600 McChicken sandwiches, 1,600 McDouble cheeseburgers and 3,200 cookies which, at the time the order was placed, needed to be ready within four hours.

The video then shows dozens of boxes full of McDonald's food items.

Curtis said the order was placed by a local prison and, in total, the McDonald's employees tracked the items 20 by 20 to keep correct count.