Billie Eilish Is Selling An Unexpected Item In Her Merch Shop

We all know Billie Eilish as the superstar musician that she is, but it looks like the 'Your Power' singer has a new venture. A quick glance at Eilish's merch shop will show she's getting into the chocolate bar game.

Well, Eilish isn't selling just any chocolate bar, actually. She launched her own brand of vegan chocolate called 'Happier Than Ever Vegan Classic Chocolate Bar.' The treat comes in a light blue package with imagery from Eilish's Happier Than Ever album rollout. She rocks her platinum blonde color, as well as a cream-colored sweater. One tear rolls down her cheek.

According to Eilish's merch shop, all the ingredients are "one hundred percent organic certified, vegan and kosher." She made the packing environmentally friendly, as well, with a "compostable nature-flex foil" that was made from sustainable raw materials.

She also shared a recipe for fans, as well, so they can use the 'Happier Than Ever Vegan Classic Chocolate Bar' to make the singer's mini vegan milk chocolate buckeyes.