Billie Eilish Is Selling An Unexpected Item In Her Merch Shop
By Emily Lee
November 15, 2021
We all know Billie Eilish as the superstar musician that she is, but it looks like the 'Your Power' singer has a new venture. A quick glance at Eilish's merch shop will show she's getting into the chocolate bar game.
Well, Eilish isn't selling just any chocolate bar, actually. She launched her own brand of vegan chocolate called 'Happier Than Ever Vegan Classic Chocolate Bar.' The treat comes in a light blue package with imagery from Eilish's Happier Than Ever album rollout. She rocks her platinum blonde color, as well as a cream-colored sweater. One tear rolls down her cheek.
According to Eilish's merch shop, all the ingredients are "one hundred percent organic certified, vegan and kosher." She made the packing environmentally friendly, as well, with a "compostable nature-flex foil" that was made from sustainable raw materials.
She also shared a recipe for fans, as well, so they can use the 'Happier Than Ever Vegan Classic Chocolate Bar' to make the singer's mini vegan milk chocolate buckeyes.
Eilish's care to make her new product environmentally friendly aligns with her passion for advocating for action against climate change. Ahead of the COP26 conference, Eilish released a passionate statement about the situation. “This year, our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish said in her statement. “We must stand together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations. We need urgent, urgent action now, and to work together as one.”
She recently performed at Global Citizen Live, as well, alongside her brother FINNEAS and Coldplay. Some of the proceeds from the festival went to charitable endeavors, including planting trees to help combat climate change. In addition to playing the benefit concert, Eilish joined forces with other artists from the event in signing a letter demanding entertainment executives begin taking climate action more seriously.