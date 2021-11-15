Kanye West & Andre 3000 Are The 'Life Of The Party' On DONDA Deluxe Edition

Kanye West has finally released his highly awaited single "Life Of The Party" featuring Andre 3000 on the deluxe edition of his tenth studio album DONDA. Fans have been waiting for the release of the full track since the song was leaked by Drake back in September during his "battle of the album drops" with Kanye.

Following the leak, Andre 3000 spoke out with a rare statement, clearing his name from the Certified Lover Boy versus DONDA beef. Three Stacks shared:

"I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release."