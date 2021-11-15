Kim Kardashian Praises Ariana Grande Despite 'Falling For' Pete Davidson
By Emily Lee
November 15, 2021
Ariana Grande has a big fan in her ex-fiance's new love interest.
Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to show off a special gift from Grande. The 'thank u, next' singer sent to the KKW Beauty founder a package of her own beauty line.
“Special delivery from Ariana and REM Beauty,” Kardashian gushed, showing off the line of products. “Look at this, I’m so excited!”
Kardashian was joined by her daughter, North West, who excitedly told her mom she Grande's line on TikTok. “I think someone else in here is so excited —Northie, are you so excited? She said, ‘Oh my god, I saw this!’” Kardashian says in the video.
Kardashian continued to praise Grande's beauty line. “I love this little palette, you know, I love neutrals,” Kardashian raved, showing off all the products. “And her highlighters. Of course, she has an eyeliner and mascara.”
This seems to indicate there is no bad blood between Grande and Kardashian amid the Skims founder's burgeoning romance with Pete Davidson. Grande was briefly engaged to Davidson back in 2018. The pair ultimately called off their engagement after less than a year together.
Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted hanging out together at Knott's Berry Farm in California a few weeks back. In some of the photos, which see them enjoying a few rides together, they can be seen holding hands. Since then, Kardashian has traveled to New York City and even visited Davidson's native Staten Island during her trip.
“Kim and Pete like each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it’s a little more than that right now. They’re having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim.”
"Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun," the source continued. "Both are recently single and have bonded over that.”
Another insider told Us Weekly that Kim is already "falling" for the Saturday Night Live comedian. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens," the insider continued, adding that Kim's friends are "happy" to see her so happy.
It looks like Grande might just be one of those friends happy to see Kardashian finding new love, even if it's with one of her old flames.