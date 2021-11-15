Kim Kardashian Praises Ariana Grande Despite 'Falling For' Pete Davidson

This seems to indicate there is no bad blood between Grande and Kardashian amid the Skims founder's burgeoning romance with Pete Davidson. Grande was briefly engaged to Davidson back in 2018. The pair ultimately called off their engagement after less than a year together.

Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted hanging out together at Knott's Berry Farm in California a few weeks back. In some of the photos, which see them enjoying a few rides together, they can be seen holding hands. Since then, Kardashian has traveled to New York City and even visited Davidson's native Staten Island during her trip.

“Kim and Pete like each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it’s a little more than that right now. They’re having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim.”

"Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun," the source continued. "Both are recently single and have bonded over that.”

Another insider told Us Weekly that Kim is already "falling" for the Saturday Night Live comedian. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens," the insider continued, adding that Kim's friends are "happy" to see her so happy.

It looks like Grande might just be one of those friends happy to see Kardashian finding new love, even if it's with one of her old flames.