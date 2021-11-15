LaLa Anthony On Her Fascination With 'BMF' And It's Impact On The Culture

As for her current playlist, Lala says Drake's Certified Lover Boy is in heavy rotation right now:

"Right now definitely love Drake's album, its definitely one of my favorites. Certified Lover Boy. I love all kind of music. Right now Drake's album for sure. Meek Mill, I love Meek, he's so talented and a friend of mine, so Expensive Pain, that album I really love. Nas can do no wrong in my eyes. And from the BMF time. It was like a Jeezy world to me, I just remember when Jeezy first kind of came on the scene, and he was like, he completely took over that time period, so definitely, you know, Jeezy from back then for sure."

Catch the season finale of BMF when it airs November 21st on Starz.