LaLa Anthony On Her Fascination With 'BMF' And It's Impact On The Culture
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 15, 2021
Lala Anthony is booked and busy these days, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The actress and host, who was recently announced as the brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, also guest stars on one of the year's most talked about shows -- Starz' BMF. The 50 Cent produced series has garnered major social media buzz since it premiered back in September.
Episode 7 of BMF is the best work i have done directing to date.I’m disappointed that STARZ handled this so poorly. I used my personal relationships to make things happen they couldn’t have made happen. @eminem thank you for doing this for me. I love you bro. pic.twitter.com/rxgCALkGuz— 50cent (@50cent) November 7, 2021
Back in March, Lala joined the cast of the hit show to play Markaisha Taylor, the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer who befriends Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory.
Just ahead of the season one finale of BMF, the star spoke with iHeartRadio about joining the culture shifting series, sharing:
I'm playing someone who ends up having a relationship with Terry, played by Da'Vinchi, and really shows him a lot about the game and how to maneuver, and some really interesting things come out of this relationship that we start having. I think BMF is by far the best series on television right now. Raising Kanan was my favorite before BMF, and BMF is just just taking over in so many ways. It's just an incredible story, there's so many ups and downs, it's unpredictable. The acting is amazing, shout out to Demetrius, to Da'Vinchi, and just the whole crew over there. They are absolutely crushing it. Russell Hornsby, I mean he's incredible.
BMF marks the second time Lala worked alongside 50 Cent on a show -- the first being Power where she played one of the most infamous best friends in the Power Universe, LaKeisha Grant. On working with 50 Cent, she shared:
"I had known 50 for like 17 years. And we're producing a lot together. We have two projects we're producing together, Cyntoia Brown's story and, a project called Intercepted. We did Power. We work really well together. We're close friends. And so when the opportunity came around for BMF, I just am fascinated with the BMF story and the impact they had on the culture, on the entertainment industry, on the drug game, and it was something I definitely wanted to be a part of."
Along with starring BMF, Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and producing the Cyntoia Brown story; Lala has also been cast in a new Netflix comedy starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and more.
She said of the upcoming Kenya Barris directed project:
"[I'm] so excited. Kenya Barris is directing it. It's a Jonah Hill-Eddie Murphy movie. Lauren London's in it, NiaLong is in it, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in it, and just to be around such amazing actors and be a part of such a great movie, I'm just so excited about, and we've already started. Lauren and I, Nia and I, we've had some really fun times on set. It's been really great. To just sit there and say, "Wow, I'm in a movie with Eddie Murphy." I don't care who you are, I don't care how long you been in this game, it's still mind-blowing and such an incredible honor to be able to do that."
As for her current playlist, Lala says Drake's Certified Lover Boy is in heavy rotation right now:
"Right now definitely love Drake's album, its definitely one of my favorites. Certified Lover Boy. I love all kind of music. Right now Drake's album for sure. Meek Mill, I love Meek, he's so talented and a friend of mine, so Expensive Pain, that album I really love. Nas can do no wrong in my eyes. And from the BMF time. It was like a Jeezy world to me, I just remember when Jeezy first kind of came on the scene, and he was like, he completely took over that time period, so definitely, you know, Jeezy from back then for sure."
Catch the season finale of BMF when it airs November 21st on Starz.