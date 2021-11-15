Morgan Wallen Announces Charlotte Stop On 'The Dangerous Tour'

Morgan Wallen is bringing his The Dangerous Tour to Charlotte in 2022.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer announced dates for the first half of his new tour on Monday (November 15) that will take him to 46 cities around the country starting with a concert in Evansville, Indiana in February and concluding the tour in Los Angeles in September.

Wallen will stop at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on June 2, 2022, alongside special guest HARDY. According to a press release, arena tickets will go on sale Friday (November 19) while amphitheater shows go on sale December 3.

"Here we come," he teased, adding a number that fans can text to the code needed for ticket pre-sales.