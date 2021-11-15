Morgan Wallen Announces Oklahoma City Stop On 'The Dangerous Tour'

Country music singer Morgan Wallen announced 'The Dangerous Tour' on Monday morning, surprising fans. The artist made the announcement on social media.

The tour will kick off in February of 2022 and will feature special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet.

Presale tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Tuesday, November 16th at 10 a.m. Text 865-351-6290 for the presale code.

Regular tickets for the first half of the tour go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10 a.m. The rest of the tickets will be on sale starting December 3rd at 10 a.m.

The artist will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 5th.