Over 3,300 Winners Split $10.3 Million Lottery Prize Using Same Numbers

Thousands of people across the state are celebrating a huge win after a recent drawing in the North Carolina Education Lottery. The group win of $10.3 million in prizes breaks the previous state record of $9.2 million, set in August 2020.

The Carolina Pick 4 drawing on Saturday (November 13) was a success for 3,326 people who purchased tickets for the lottery game using a simple, yet effective, number combination: 0-0-0-0. The "quad" combo is a popular pick for many who play the game. According to lottery officials, the odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

Those who purchased $1 tickets with the winning combo will each get $5,000 while those who bought 50 cent tickets with the lucky numbers will get $2,500.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize, which can be done through mail or at one of six regional lottery offices. In order to claim the prize, you must bring a photo ID and proof of your social security number. According to lottery officials, anyone claiming their prize at a regional office on Monday or Tuesday should expect extended waiting times due to the large number of winners and COVID-19 safety procedures.

For more information on claiming lottery prizes, check the NC Education Lottery website here or call Customer Services at 877-962-7529.