San Diego Man Dies After Jumping From Boat To Catch Football

A California man passed away after authorities say he jumped from a boat in the Florida Keys over the weekend.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Liam John Daly, of San Diego, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday (November 13), witnesses told deputies Daly dived into shallow water to catch a football. He later surfaced, face down and unresponsive, reports say.

Deputies responded to the commercial pontoon boat carrying Daly at the boat docks near Key Haven. The victim was rushed to Lower Keys Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies don't suspect foul play in the incident. Autopsy results are still pending, reporters added. No more details were immediately available.

There have been other tragic, water-related deaths in the U.S. this year. Last month, Oregon authorities found a married couple dead on a boat that washed up on a beach. Officials say they were on their way to California.

Then, there was a Washington man who met his tragic end back in February. Reporters learned he fell through the ice of an Idaho lake.

Over a year ago, a Pennsylvania man lost his life to save his daughter from some dangerous waves.