On Monday (November 15), Taylor Swift dropped the second music video of her Red (Taylor's Version) era. Fans were excited when Swift announced a new video was coming just three days after the 'All Too Well' short film premiered. Swift teamed up with Chris Stapleton for the vault song 'I Bet You Think About Me.' For the video, Swift turned to her best friend Blake Lively to direct. This project is Lively's directorial debut.

Not only did Swift work with Stapleton and Lively, but she also surprised fans by casting Miles Teller to play her ex in the video. In the lyrics, ' Swift calls out a condescending ex who can't forget about her. Towards the end, she sings:

"I bet you think about me when you're out / At your cool indie music concerts every week / I bet you think about me in your house / With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch / I bet you think about me when you say / "Oh my god, she's insane, she wrote a song about me"/ I bet you think about me"

In the video, Swift rocks a number of eye-catching red ensembles at her ex's wedding, which sees everybody else wearing all white. Despite her mischievous behavior, Teller's character—the groom—can't seem to stop looking at Swift. At one point, the music comes to a stop as Swift appears in a wedding gown. She and Teller briefly dance together before Swift walks away from her past as Teller watches her go.