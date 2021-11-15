Bestie goals.

On Monday (November 15), Taylor Swift's second music video of the Red (Taylor's Version) era will drop. Coming just three days after the 'All Too Well' short film, fans were delighted by the announcement that the vault song 'I Bet You Think About Me' was going to get its own video. Making the video even more exciting, Swift teamed up with her best friend Blake Lively for the project. The 'A Simple Favor' actress served as direcor for the video, making her debut behind the camera.

"Who should direct the 'Bet You Think About Me' video?" the text in Swift's video reads. Swift, donning what looks like a flight attendant's hat, mouths along with audio that says: "ladies and gentleman, her." The video then cuts to Lively hard at work behind the scenes of her BFF's latest music video.