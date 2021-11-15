This Historic Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chili In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
November 15, 2021
A good bowl of chili can be many things. It can be a meal by itself or the perfect snack to go along with your chips or bread. The dish also lends itself well to vegetarian and vegan cuisine, as well!
Since there are many ways to make chili, you can guarantee there are plenty of American eateries that have their own approaches to it. With so many restaurants serving chili, where can you find the best bowl in Colorado?
Eat This, Not That! has the answer. Writers found the best places to score a delicious bowl of chili in each state. You can find the best chili in Colorado at...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant:
"The Cherry Cricket, which is known as one of Denver's first sports bars, has been serving the Coloradan community hearty dishes and brews since the 1940s. A must-have is their R&C Pork Green Chile which is their chef-made Denver-style pork chile that is served with tortillas on the side."
You can find this restaurant at 2220 Blake Street in Denver. They're available for indoor dining, outdoor patio dining, takeout, and delivery.
Click here to check out other American restaurants serving up amazing chili.