This Historic Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chili In Colorado

A good bowl of chili can be many things. It can be a meal by itself or the perfect snack to go along with your chips or bread. The dish also lends itself well to vegetarian and vegan cuisine, as well!

Since there are many ways to make chili, you can guarantee there are plenty of American eateries that have their own approaches to it. With so many restaurants serving chili, where can you find the best bowl in Colorado?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer. Writers found the best places to score a delicious bowl of chili in each state. You can find the best chili in Colorado at...

Cherry Cricket!