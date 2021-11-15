This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Nashville

Breakfast. The most important meal of the day, and many people's favorite type of food. With an almost endless list of options, from french toast and pancakes hot off the griddle to hash browns and eggs cooked however you like them, each person has their own combination that they love and their preferred spot to order it.

Nashville has plenty of restaurants that offer some amazing breakfast options perfect to start your day off right. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Music City that serve up delicious breakfast food.

So which breakfast spot has the highest rating in Nashville?

Loveless Cafe

With a score of 4.5 our of 5 and more than 6,300 reviews, Loveless Cafe has the highest-rated breakfast in Nashville. There's a reason that many visitors from all over choose to dine at this Music City landmark. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even more into four categories: food, service, value and atmosphere. Loveless received a 4.5 out of 5 in each.

The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100. For more information, visit their website.