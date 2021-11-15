The Worlds Largest Bounce Park Has Come To Arizona

The world's largest bounce park has come to Arizona, and it looks like so much fun. AZ Family reported that the bounce park is open to kids and families of all ages.

The huge bounce park, called FunBox, has opened in Chandler at the Chandler Fashion Center for a limited time only. The bounce park will be open on Fridays and Saturdays only with hours that vary each day.

All guests on the bounce house will be required to wear socks. If you forget to bring socks with you, some will be available for purchase on site for $3 per pair.

So what all does the bounce park feature?

The fun park features a sumo challenge, a dodgeball court, a ninja challenge, a battle beam, an obstacle course, ice climbers, basketball, a 23 foot slide, and lots more. There is something to do for everyone in the family, no matter the age.

Tickets for FunBox cost just $26 for a two hour jump pass. Anyone wanting to get on the bounce park will need a tickets.

Click here for more information about the bounce park and to purchase tickets. Check out drone footage of the enormous bounce park below: