2 Duke University Basketball Players Arrested, Face DWI Charges

Two players on Duke University's basketball team were arrested over the weekend on charges related to driving under the influence.

Star freshman Paolo Banchero, 19, and Michael Savarino, 20-year-old grandson of Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, were arrested in Orange County in the early morning hours of Sunday (November 14). Around 1 a.m., a North Carolina State Highway Trooper pulled over a car on Bushy Cook Road near W. Ten Road after it ran a stop sign and showed signs of impairment, ABC 11 reports.

Savarino, the driver, reportedly blew a .08 on a breathalyzer, which is above the legal limit in North Carolina. His license will be revoked for 30 days under state law, and he will go to court December 9 to face charges of driving while impaired, driving after consuming and failure to yield at a stop sign. Banchero, who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, is facing charges of aiding and abetting DWI.

The News & Observer reached out to Duke Athletics and Krzyzewski for comment and was sent the following statement:

"We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men's basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials."