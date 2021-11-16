Blake Lively Gave Away A Big Taylor Swift Secret & We All Missed It
By Emily Lee
November 16, 2021
On Monday (November 15), Taylor Swift's second music video of the Red (Taylor's Version) era premiered. Fans were thrilled that the vault song 'I Bet You Think About Me' was getting the video treatment. Making the video even more exciting, Swift teamed up with her best friend Blake Lively for the project.
Swift first announced the 'I Bet You Think About Me' video on Instagram. "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny [Lively] on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell," Swift captioned the teaser video.
In the video, Swift tears into a cake with her hand. She's rocking a large, heart-shaped ring with a diamond halo. It turns out, Lively wore the very same ring exactly one week before the video premiered.
In fact, Lively donned an all-red ensemble to an event at the Empire State Building celebrating the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company. Looking back, it's pretty obvious Lively was hinting at her upcoming collab with Swift.
Here's a closer shot of the ring:
'I Bet You Think About Me' is one of eight songs Swift brought out "from the vault" for Red (Taylor's Version), which are songs that didn't make the cut for the trimmed down 2012 version of the album. Swift teams up with country music icon Chris Stapleton for the track, bringing her back to her Nashville roots.
'I Bet You Think About Me' sees Swift eviscerate a condescending ex who can't forget about her. Fans will notice some lyrical similarities between 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' and 'I Bet You Think About Me.' She sings:
"I bet you think about me when you're out / At your cool indie music concerts every week / I bet you think about me in your house / With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch / I bet you think about me when you say / "Oh my god, she's insane, she wrote a song about me"/ I bet you think about me"
Not only did Swift work with Stapleton and Lively, but she also surprised fans by casting Miles Teller to play her ex in the video. In the video, Swift rocks a number of eye-catching red ensembles at her ex's wedding, which sees everybody else wearing all white. Despite her mischievous behavior, Teller's character—the groom—can't seem to stop looking at Swift. At one point, the music comes to a stop as Swift appears in a wedding gown. She and Teller briefly dance together before Swift walks away from her past as Teller watches her go.
The video for 'I Bet You Think About Me,' written by Swift and Lively, is out now.