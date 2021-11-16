Blake Lively Gave Away A Big Taylor Swift Secret & We All Missed It

'I Bet You Think About Me' is one of eight songs Swift brought out "from the vault" for Red (Taylor's Version), which are songs that didn't make the cut for the trimmed down 2012 version of the album. Swift teams up with country music icon Chris Stapleton for the track, bringing her back to her Nashville roots.

'I Bet You Think About Me' sees Swift eviscerate a condescending ex who can't forget about her. Fans will notice some lyrical similarities between 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' and 'I Bet You Think About Me.' She sings:

"I bet you think about me when you're out / At your cool indie music concerts every week / I bet you think about me in your house / With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch / I bet you think about me when you say / "Oh my god, she's insane, she wrote a song about me"/ I bet you think about me"

Not only did Swift work with Stapleton and Lively, but she also surprised fans by casting Miles Teller to play her ex in the video. In the video, Swift rocks a number of eye-catching red ensembles at her ex's wedding, which sees everybody else wearing all white. Despite her mischievous behavior, Teller's character—the groom—can't seem to stop looking at Swift. At one point, the music comes to a stop as Swift appears in a wedding gown. She and Teller briefly dance together before Swift walks away from her past as Teller watches her go.

The video for 'I Bet You Think About Me,' written by Swift and Lively, is out now.